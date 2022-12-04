Leaked Kremlin documents show collapse in public support for Ukraine war: Report

Internal polling from the Kremlin has shown a dramatic collapse in public support among Russians for the war in Ukraine, Sky News reported quoting independent investigation group Meduza. According to its figures, just 25% of the public are still in favour of the war in Ukraine continuing - less than half the 57% who said the same in July.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Russia building massive army base in occupied Mariupol, show satellite images

In the same period, the number who back peace talks has risen to 55% from 32%. The report quoted experts who pointed out to the impact of Vladimir Putin's mobilisation decree in September, which saw many people forcibly conscripted to fight in Ukraine.

Sociologist Grigory Yudin was reported as saying that Russians facing the "crumbling of their everyday lives and a sense of danger" would increase the prospects of larger demonstrations.

"Protests do not occur simply because people think something but because something makes protest possible," he said.

Read more: US expects reduced tempo in Russia's fighting in Ukraine. Then, a warning

“Russia's protest potential is very high. When possibilities present themselves, there will be protests. Quite possibly, we won't have to wait that long,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as US intelligence expects the reduced tempo in fighting in Ukraine to continue in the next several months but sees no evidence of a reduced Ukrainian will to resist, despite attacks on its power grid and other critical winter infrastructure, the Director of National Intelligence said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail