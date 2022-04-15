Ukraine war LIVE: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country. Amid this, Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including some who will come to Canada.

Meanwhile, Moscow's black sea flagship sank after an explosion and fire - which Ukraine claimed to be a ‘successful missile strike’.

The head of the UN World Food Program said people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen.