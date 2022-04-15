Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine war LIVE: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks
Live

Ukraine war LIVE: Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv after Russian warship sinks

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51st of the war on Friday.
A person stands in front of destroyed buildings, during the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to Borodianka, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 06:57 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As Russia and Ukraine enter its day 51 of the war, several parts of the war-torn country continue to be bombed. While over hundreds of people have died in the war, several have been forced to flee the country. Amid this, Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland, including some who will come to Canada.

Meanwhile, Moscow's black sea flagship sank after an explosion and fire - which Ukraine claimed to be a ‘successful missile strike’. 

The head of the UN World Food Program said people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 15 Apr 2022 06:57 AM

    Canada sends soldiers to Poland 

    Canada is sending soldiers to Poland to help with the care, co-ordination and resettlement of Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

  • Fri, 15 Apr 2022 06:32 AM

    Powerful explosions heard in Kyiv

    Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv early on Friday, and air raid sirens blared across Ukraine as residents braced for new Russian attacks after Russian flagship sinks, reported Reuters.

  • Fri, 15 Apr 2022 06:12 AM

    Russian flagship sinks after Kyiv claims missile hit

    Russia's Black Sea flagship sank Thursday after an explosion and fire that Ukraine claimed was a successful missile strike. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.