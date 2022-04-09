Ukraine war LIVE: Russian missile kills over 50 at crowded train station, Zelenskyy urges for 'tough global response'

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: At least 50 people were killed and hundreds wounded as Russian troops bombed civilians waiting at a train station to be evacuated from the Donetsk region on Friday, Ukrainian authorities said as the war entered its 45th day.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promised more sanctions and financial aid. The EU Commission head plans to host a Ukraine aid fundraiser in Warsaw today.

Meanwhile, The UK and Germany vowed to send more weapons. Russia ordered the closing of the Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International offices in the country. Its central bank unexpectedly slashed interest rates and eased some capital controls, after the ruble rebounded close to pre-war levels.

Moscow's more than six-week long incursion has seen over 4 million people flee abroad, killed or injured thousands, left a quarter of the population homeless and turned cities into rubble as it drags on for longer than Russia expected.