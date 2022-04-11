Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy says ‘next few days crucial' as he expects new war front in east

Ukraine’s president warned his nation Sunday night that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war. “Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address as war enters 47th Day.

Meanwhile, the governor of the region that includes Ukraine’s fourth-largest city, Dnipro, says the airport was hit twice by missile attacks on Sunday. The Russian Defence Ministry says its air-launched missiles hit Ukraine’s S-300 air defence missile systems in two locations, while sea-launched cruise missiles destroyed a Ukrainian unit’s headquarters in the Dnipro region.

The Pentagon said Russia has a clear advantage in armoured forces for its next phase in its war on Ukraine.

Ukraine’s border guard agency says that about 2,200 Ukrainian men of fighting age have been detained so far while trying to leave the country in violation of martial law.