Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Reports of major progress in talks ‘wrong,’ says Kremlin

Russia continues to attack its full-scale attack on Ukraine as a UN security council meeting over the war will take place on Thursday at the request of six western countries including the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK). “Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians. Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all,” the UK's UN mission tweeted on Wednesday.

Cities across Ukraine still face Russian bombardment despite both countries holding six rounds of peace talks to find a political settlement to the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the US Congress, where he urged Americans to help his country fend off the Russian attack. Zelensky also invited US president Joe Biden to Ukraine.

The White House, meanwhile said, that it did not see Moscow take any actions to de-escalate its attack that would suggest progress in talks with Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he is ready to discuss neutral status for its neighbour but would still achieve the goals of its operation, which he said was "going to plan.