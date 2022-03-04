Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
Ukraine's Black sea port city Kherson continued to witness bombardment as Russia continued its invasion.
Russian troops had entered the southern city of Enerhodar, a major energy hub on the Dnieper River that accounts for about one-quarter of the country’s power generation. It is the site of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe.
A Ukrainian negotiator said on Thursday that a second round of ceasefire talks with Russia had not yielded the results Kyiv hoped for, but the sides had reached an understanding on creating humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
Twenty-two people died on Thursday when Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools and a high-rise apartment block in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, the emergency service said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told French President Emmanuel Macron that he was determined to press on with his attack “until the end”, according to an official in the French president’s office. In a statement issued after the French and Russian presidents spoke by phone, the Kremlin made clear its goals included the demilitarisation and neutrality of Ukraine.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:03 AM
‘Russian troops working on fake TV show,’ says Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday that Russia is going to broadcast ‘a fake show with Russian troops providing humanitarian aid’ in Kherson. He said that Russia failed in its mission of capturing Ukraine, hence it will now focus on ‘fake pro-Russian TV coverages’ showing Russian troops in good light.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 06:01 AM
Biden granting deportation relief to Ukrainians in the United States
The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to tens of thousands of Ukrainians who are already in the United States but unable to return to Ukraine due to the military conflict with Russia, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Thursday as per news agency Reuters.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 05:55 AM
Russians begin shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant
The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest of its kind in Europe, was on fire early on Friday after an attack by Russian troops, the mayor of the nearby town of Energodar said as per news agency Reuters.
-
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 05:29 AM
Flight with 219 Indians stranded in Ukraine reaches Delhi from Romania
A special flight from Romania carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in conflict-torn Ukraine reached Delhi on Friday. The special IndiGo flight under Operation Ganga departed from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Thursday.