'Everything to depend on....': Russia on talks with Ukraine
A day after Russia and Ukraine conducted the second round of talks, the Kremlin informed that it was waiting for a response from Kyiv on the ongoing negotiations.
Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, "The talks that took place were a good opportunity to clearly convey to the Ukrainian side our vision of solving this problem. Going forward, everything will depend on the reaction of the Ukrainian side.
Peskov also informed that no documents had been agreed yet with Ukraine at the talks. He, however, added that Moscow had informed the Ukrainian side on the possible solution to the war.
Even as no conclusion was arrived at during the second round of talks, the two sides had, however, reached an understanding on the need to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
Peskov also commented on a call by US Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter for someone in Russia to "take out" Putin. "Of course, these days not everyone is managing to preserve a sober mind, I would even say a sound mind," Reuters quoted him as saying.
He called for national unity from Russians. "Now is not the time to divide, but the time for all to unite, be together, and unite of course around our president."
Thousands are believed to have died or injured following the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began last week despite criticism and crippling sanctions on Moscow from the western nations. Russian forces have continued to surround and attack Ukrainian cities, including Mariupol, the main port in the east which has been under heavy bombardment, with no water or power, reported Reuters.
Meanwhile, the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday voted for a high-level investigation into violations committed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began last week, paveing the way for the formation of an independent international inquiry commission – the highest-level probe that can be ordered by the council.
