Ukraine War LIVE: Russian offensive has slowed down, says US official

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ferocious fighting between the Russian and Ukrainian forces is already in the third month. The Russian forces have now turned their attention on capturing the eastern and southern regions of the war-hit country after failing to wrest capital Kyiv. The nine-week long invasion has turned cities into rubble, killed thousands and has forced five million Ukrainians to flee their homeland. Moscow captured the city of Kherson in Ukraine's south and its forces have mostly occupied the eastern port city of Mariupol, where United Nations efforts are under way to evacuate civilians and fighters holed up in a large steel plant. Ukraine and Russia have not held face-to-face peace talks since March 29, and the atmosphere has soured over Ukrainian allegations that Russian troops carried out atrocities as they withdrew from areas near Kyiv. Moscow has denied the claims. The two sides have since held talks by video link.



