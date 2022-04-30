UN works to broker civilian evacuation from Mariupol
The United Nations doggedly sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol on Friday, while Ukraine accused Russia of showing its contempt for the world organization by bombing Kyiv when the UN leader was visiting the capital.
The mayor of Mariupol said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire, and citizens are “begging to get saved." Mayor Vadym Boichenko added: "There, it’s not a matter of days. It’s a matter of hours.”
Ukraine’s forces, meanwhile, fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country's industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions could be heard in some cities.
-
Pentagon spokesman breaks down as he talks of Putin's 'depravity'| Video
Two months later, with the NATO and the European Union urging repeatedly for an end to the war, the ceasefire talks are yet to make a headway. The United States, which leads the defence alliance of NATO, is closer to clearing a $33 billion aide as Joe Biden urged the Congress for "critical security, economic, and humanitarian assistance" against "Putin's aggression".
-
Russia was ‘just minutes away’ from capturing Zelensky, close aide says: report
As the Ukraine war enters 66th day of Russian assault, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky's aide has revealed that the Russian troops came to Kyiv with the intention of “capturing the president and his family,” and were just “minutes away from finding them in the first hours of the invasion” on February 24.
-
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif delegation in Saudi again met with 'chor' slogans: Report
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif was again reportedly met with unwelcoming slogans during the Saudi Arabia visit, according to reports. A video shared by a Twitter user showed the delegation arriving at a facility accompanied by heavy security. However, people at the facility could be heard raising the “chor” (thief) slogan. The authorities in Saudi Arabia on Friday reportedly arrested some Pakistani pilgrims who were chanting slogans against the delegation.
-
Ukraine warns peace talks with Russia in danger of collapse: 10 points
Ukraine has warned that peace talks with Russia were in danger of collapse as a new mass grave was found in Kyiv Oblast, a province near the capital city of Kyiv, according to local media. With the war in its ninth week, the two countries have not held face-to-face talks since March 29. UN chief Antonio Guterres on Friday hailed the courage of Ukainians as he visited the war-hit nation.
-
Is North Korea preparing for possible nuclear test?
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called on the country's military to “bolster up their strength in every way to annihilate the enemy”, state media reported on Friday, as new satellite imagery showed increased preparations for a possible nuclear test. Kim made the remarks during photo sessions with troops, state media broadcasters, and others involved in a massive military parade staged on Monday, which marked the 90th anniversary of the army's founding.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics