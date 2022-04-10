Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered fresh financial and military support during a surprise visit on the 46th day of war.

Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine on Saturday, which has become the focus of Russian military action after the withdrawal from around Kyiv.

Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east to flee. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where thousands of people had gathered to evacuate.

Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced around a quarter of the population of 44 million to leave their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over deaths in the town of Bucha, a town to the northwest of Kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces.