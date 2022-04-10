Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy braces for 'hard battle,' UK's Johnson visits with aid
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Ukraine is ready for a tough battle with Russian forces amassing in the east of the country, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered fresh financial and military support during a surprise visit on the 46th day of war.
Air-raid sirens sounded in cities across eastern Ukraine on Saturday, which has become the focus of Russian military action after the withdrawal from around Kyiv.
Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east to flee. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, where thousands of people had gathered to evacuate.
Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced around a quarter of the population of 44 million to leave their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.
The civilian casualties have triggered a wave of international condemnation, in particular over deaths in the town of Bucha, a town to the northwest of Kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces.
Sun, 10 Apr 2022 06:26 AM
Kyiv suburb's residents line up for food
Civilians remaining in Bucha lined up Saturday for food donated by the local church in the battered Kyiv suburb where Ukrainian forces and journalists reported evidence of war crimes after Russian soldiers withdrew, news agency AP reported.
With other civilians fleeing in the wake of Russia’s invasion, most of the people remaining in Bucha were elderly, poor or unable to leave loved ones. Russian troops withdrew more than a week ago.
Sun, 10 Apr 2022 05:29 AM
NATO plans permanent military presence at border, says Stoltenberg: Report
NATO is working on plans for a permanent military presence on its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
NATO was "in the midst of a very fundamental transformation" that will reflect "the long-term consequences" of Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions, Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper.