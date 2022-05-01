Ukraine War LIVE: Russian missiles target southern & eastern regions

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between Russian and Ukraine forces continues for the 67th consecutive day. After having failed to capture Kyiv, Russian forces have now focussed on wresting eastern and southern regions of the war-hit country. A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Ukraine's third largest city Odesa, the Ukrainian army said. Odesa’s regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea, adding there were no reports of injuries. Ukraine’s national grid operator said it has has restored “reliable” power supply in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, around the site of the 1986 nuclear reactor disaster.

