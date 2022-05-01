Ukraine War LIVE: Russian missiles target southern & eastern regions
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: The fighting between Russian and Ukraine forces continues for the 67th consecutive day. After having failed to capture Kyiv, Russian forces have now focussed on wresting eastern and southern regions of the war-hit country. A Russian rocket attack destroyed an airport runway in Ukraine's third largest city Odesa, the Ukrainian army said. Odesa’s regional governor said that the rocket was fired from Russian-occupied Crimea, adding there were no reports of injuries. Ukraine’s national grid operator said it has has restored “reliable” power supply in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, around the site of the 1986 nuclear reactor disaster.
Sun, 01 May 2022 08:16 AM
Russian missiles target southern and eastern Ukraine, claim Ukrainian officials
Russia pounded southern and eastern Ukraine with missile strikes on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, while some women and children evacuated a steel plant in the besieged city of Mariupol where they had holed up for more than a week, Reuters reported. Moscow has turned its focus to Ukraine's south and east after failing to capture the capital Kyiv in a nine-week assault that has flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee abroad.
Sun, 01 May 2022 07:39 AM
Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children
Hollywood actor and UN humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram. Full report
Sun, 01 May 2022 07:24 AM
Blinken, Ukrainian foreign minister discuss return of US diplomats, aid package
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday discussed the return of American diplomats to Ukraine as well as an aid of USD 33 billion to the war-torn country with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, ANI reported. "Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to follow up on their April 24 meeting in Kyiv," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a state department readout.
Sun, 01 May 2022 07:18 AM
Russia using troll factory to spread disinformation: UK
The British Foreign Office said on Sunday Russia is using a troll factory to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine on social media and target politicians across a number of countries including Britain and South Africa, Reuters reported. It said the research exposed how the Kremlin's disinformation campaign was designed to manipulate international public opinion of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, boost support for it and recruit new sympathisers.