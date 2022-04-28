Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces claim control over Kherson

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: The fighting between the Russian and Ukraine war has entered the 64th days. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Kyiv after his visit to Moscow where he met the Russian president Vladimir Putin. "I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," Guterres wrote on his official Twitter account. Meanwhile, Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on May 6 to present first-hand information about the situation on the ground in Ukraine, a Russian official told Reuters.





