Russia cuts off natural gas to 2 NATO nations; EU calls move 'blackmail'
Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom has cut off natural gas to two North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries- Poland and Bulgaria, as the war in Ukraine entered the third month.
Gazprom said on Wednesday that the decision was taken because both countries, which are part of the European Union (EU), refused to pay in Rubles (Russian currency).
Also Read| UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine, says ‘sooner this war…’
In March, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced that his government will no longer accept payments in currencies other than the Ruble in retaliation for the sanctions imposed by Western countries against Moscow over its offensive on Ukraine.
The Kremlin warned on Wednesday that natural gas will be cut off to other countries as well if they do not agree to the payment agreement, news agency AP reported.
Gazprom’s move comes just hours after the Polish government announced a new set of sanctions against the company, Russian businesses and oligarchs.
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Parliament on Wednesday that he believed that Poland’s support for Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Moscow were the real reasons behind the gas cut.
Also Read| Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia
On the other hand, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov called Gazrpom’s suspension blackmail, adding his government will not succumb to such a racket.
The gas cuts in Poland and Bulgaria did not immediately put them into any dire trouble, and Russia’s supplies to both countries were expected to end later this year, AP further reported.
Both NATO countries are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours.
European Commission chief calls Gazprom’s move ‘blackmail’
Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission, called Gazprom’s decision of gas cuts in Poland and Bulgaria ‘blackmail’, news agency AFP reported.
“It comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to try to blackmail us... Our response will be immediate, united and coordinated. Both Poland and Bulgaria are now receiving gas from their EU neighbours,” der Leyen told reporters in Chile.
Also Read| In a time of democratic peace, Russia’s great power war
She added that the era of Russian fossil fuels in Europe will come to an end.
The European Commission President also warned EU importers that, unless a supply contract was denominated in Rubles, giving in to Russia’s demand and making payment in Rubles would contravene sanctions.
(With inputs from AP, AFP)
-
Elon Musk has 2 ideas for Twitter. One is to make it ‘politically neutral’
Ever since Elon Musk has bought Twitter, he has been tweeting out ideas that he would like to see on the social media platform and after he toyed with the idea of free speech on Twitter, Musk on Thursday wrote Twitter DMS should have end-to-end encryption like Signal so that the messages can not be hacked. Direct messages that one Twitter user can send to another are now not encrypted.
-
US: 4 dead after shooting in motel, shooter killed after standoff with police
Four people including a motel owner and two employees were killed in a shootout at a motel in Mississippi's Gulf Coast late Wednesday, authorities told Associated Press. The suspect involved in the shootout was later killed in a standoff with police, this after he killed another person during a carjacking heist. According to the Gulfport Police Department chief Adam Cooper, the suspect was holed up at a convenience store after fleeing from a stolen vehicle.
-
India, Russia became partners of choice out of necessity as… : United States
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said India and Russia became partners of choice out of necessity when the United States was not in a position to be New Delhi's partner. But now that the US is working towards strengthening ties with India, there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India, Blinken said at a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations.
-
UK: Allies must 'double down' and send Ukraine tanks, jets
Britain's top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution” among nations helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion. NATO nations have supplied Ukraine with military weapons and gear, including missiles and armored vehicles.
-
‘Imran Khan was so desperate…': Maryam Nawaz claims ex-PM begged to save govt
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice- president Maryam Nawaz was referring to Imran Khan's desperate efforts to delay the vote on no-confidence against him till the Supreme Court opened midnight on April 10 and ordered him to let the constitutional process complete.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics