Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia

  • On Tuesday, on the invitation of the United States, 40 countries held a security summit in Germany to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine with Washington pledging to move "heaven and earth" to help the Kyiv army defeat Russia.
Russia did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.(AFP)
Russia did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.(AFP)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 03:57 PM IST
AFP

Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in southeastern Ukraine with long-range missiles.

"On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia aluminium plant, high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a briefing.

It did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.

On Tuesday, on the invitation of the United States, 40 countries held a security summit in Germany to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine with Washington pledging to move "heaven and earth" to help the Kyiv army defeat Russia.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the Donbas, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and NATO.

 

Sign out