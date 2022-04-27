Destroyed 'large batch' of Western-supplied arms in Ukraine: Russia
- On Tuesday, on the invitation of the United States, 40 countries held a security summit in Germany to discuss arms supplies to Ukraine with Washington pledging to move "heaven and earth" to help the Kyiv army defeat Russia.
Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday its forces had destroyed a large quantity of Western-supplied weapons in southeastern Ukraine with long-range missiles.
"On the territory of the Zaporizhzhia aluminium plant, high-precision long-range sea-based Kalibr missiles destroyed hangars with a large batch of foreign weapons and ammunition supplied by the United States and European countries for Ukrainian troops," the ministry said in a briefing.
It did not say what type of weapons were destroyed.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading for heavier firepower to push back the Russian advance in the Donbas, but allies are wary of being drawn into a conflict that could spiral into an outright military confrontation between Moscow and NATO.
Karachi blast: Why is the Baloch Liberation Army targeting Chinese nationals?
The Baloch Liberation Army, one of the most prominent militant groups operating against Pakistani, has claimed a deadly attack on Chinese citizens in Karachi on Tuesday. The BLA, which operates mainly from Balochistan, has been battling for the liberation of the province. Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province by territory but the smallest in terms of the population given its arid mountainous terrain.
Pak court extends pre-arrest bail to PM Sharif in money laundering case
The FIA probe has identified as many as 28 benami (anonymous) accounts, allegedly of the Sharif family, through which an amount of 14 billion Pakistani Rupees was laundered between 2008 and 2018. The agency examined the money trail of a total of 17,000 credit transactions. The money was kept in “hidden accoints” and given to Sharif in his personal capacity, PTI reported citing the charges.
Shanghai seeks 'societal zero Covid' with rounds of testing
Shanghai city authorities said Wednesday they will start rounds of COVID-19 testing over the next few days to determine which neighborhoods can safely be allowed a limited amount of freedom of movement, as residents in Beijing watch carefully on word for whether the capital city will lock down. On Wednesday, China reported 14,222 new cases, the vast majority of which were asymptomatic.
Can Twitter - with losses for past 2 years - become profitable under Musk?
Since going public in 2013, Twitter has only occasionally turned a profit, even if it has a commanding role in politics and culture worldwide. Twitter's revenues are mainly derived from advertising rather than its user base, which isn't large enough to make up its finances. Twitter is scheduled to release its first quarter results on Thursday. Tesla boss Elon Musk has not yet detailed how he intends to increase Twitter's revenue.
China condemns attack on its nationals in Pakistan
China on Wednesday condemned in strong words the attack that killed three citizens in Pakistan, saying “the blood of the Chinese people should not be shed in vain”, and urged Islamabad to crack down on the terror group involved. The three Chinese citizens who died were identified as Huang Guiping, Ding Mufang and Chen Sai. The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday issued a strongly-worded statement to condemn yesterday's incident.
