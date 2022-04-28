India, Russia became partners of choice out of necessity because...: United States
US secretary of state Antony Blinken said India and Russia became partners of choice out of necessity when the United States was not in a position to be New Delhi's partner. But now that the US is working towards strengthening ties with India, there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India, Blinken said at a Congressional hearing by the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations. His opinion on the India-US relationship was sought by Senator William Hagerty during the hearing. The India-US relationship is one of the most debated issues in the aftermath of New Delhi's decision to not sever trade ties with Russia even after it attacked Ukraine.
Follow live updates of Russia-Ukraine war
Watch
"This partnership has the potential to be one of the most important and foundational partnerships that we have going forward over the next decades. This has actually been a success story of multiple administrations. Going back to the end of the Clinton administration, through the Bush administration...," Blinken said adding the US, India's engagement through Quad. US President Joe Biden has spent a lot of time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and so has Blinked with his Indian counterpart, he said.
Also Read: Jaishankar says India should no longer 'please world', others don't ‘define us’
In the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, Blinken said a number of countries are now relooking their relationship with Russia. "And in the case of India, there was a relationship that goes back to decades. Russia, for India, was out of necessity a partner of choice when we were not in a position to be a partner. Now, we are investing in that effort. I think there is a growing strategic convergence between the United States and India. And of course, China is a big part of that," Blinken said.
Following the sanctions imposed by the US on Russia, New Delhi's deals with Moscow have come on the radar. Though Washington clarified that as long as the deals do not violate the sanctions, it is none of its business, it also implied that it won't like India to depend on Moscow now that the US is ready to co-operate with India. New Delhi has also made it clear in no uncertain terms that it will continue trade with Russia in the interest of the nation.
(With agency inputs)
-
UK: Allies must 'double down' and send Ukraine tanks, jets
Britain's top diplomat called Wednesday for Western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other heavy weapons to Ukraine, saying fears of escalating the war were misplaced and “inaction would be the greatest provocation.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said “this is a time for courage, not caution” among nations helping Ukraine fight Russia's invasion. NATO nations have supplied Ukraine with military weapons and gear, including missiles and armored vehicles.
-
‘Imran Khan was so desperate…': Maryam Nawaz claims ex-PM begged to save govt
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice- president Maryam Nawaz was referring to Imran Khan's desperate efforts to delay the vote on no-confidence against him till the Supreme Court opened midnight on April 10 and ordered him to let the constitutional process complete.
-
Russia began preparing for cyberattacks on Ukraine in early 2021: Report
Russian-affiliated hackers were positioning themselves for cyberattacks against Ukraine as early as March 2021, according to researchers at Microsoft Corp. A handful of hacking groups secured access to Ukrainian organizations –- including defense, IT and energy networks -- for strategic and battlefield intelligence collection, the technology giant revealed in a report published on Wednesday. The campaigns appeared to be setting the groundwork for attacks before and after the invasion began in February.
-
Measles cases surge 80%, other diseases could follow: UN
Measles cases have surged by nearly 80 percent worldwide this year, the UN said Wednesday, warning that the rise of the "canary in a coal mine" illness indicates that outbreaks of other diseases are likely on the way. More than 17,300 measles cases were reported globally in January and February, compared to around 9,600 during those months last year, according to new data from the UN agencies.
-
UN chief Antonio Guterres arrives in Ukraine, says ‘sooner this war…’
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres announced his arrival in Kyiv on Wednesday following talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics