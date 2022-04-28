Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces claim control over Kherson
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russian forces claim control over Kherson

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: With the war entering the 64th day, the United Kingdom has called for western allies to send tanks, warplanes and other weapons to Ukraine.
Local boy Faddei stands atop a destroyed Russian armoured military vehicle in the village of Kolychivka, in Chernihiv region.
Local boy Faddei stands atop a destroyed Russian armoured military vehicle in the village of Kolychivka, in Chernihiv region.(REUTERS)
Updated on Apr 28, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: The fighting between the Russian and Ukraine war has entered the 64th days. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is in Kyiv after his visit to Moscow where he met the Russian president Vladimir Putin. "I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support and secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better -- for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," Guterres wrote on his official Twitter account. Meanwhile, Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on May 6 to present first-hand information about the situation on the ground in Ukraine, a Russian official told Reuters.


Follow all the updates here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:07 AM IST

    Biden to make fresh statement in support of Ukraine

    US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks in support of Ukraine, Reuters quoted the White House. "The President will deliver remarks on support for Ukrainians defending their country and their freedom against Russia's brutal war," the White House said.

  • Apr 28, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    How crucial is imported Russian gas for EU nations

    An info graphic by news agency AFP lists the shares of total imports of Russian gas by European Union countries. Latvia, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia are shown to depend heavily on Russian gas imports

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:47 AM IST

    Canadian lawmakers vote unanimously to declare Russia's Ukraine invasion a ‘genocide’

    Canadian lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to call Russia's attacks in Ukraine a "genocide", with members of parliament saying there was "ample evidence of systemic and massive war crimes against humanity" being committed by Moscow, Reuters reported. 

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST

    Russia to hold informal UNSC meet on May 6 over Ukraine war

    Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on May 6 on the current ground situation in Ukraine, ANI quoted Russian news agency Sputnik. "If you want to learn the truth about real situation with the ground, come to our aria-formula meeting on May 6, we plan to give the floor to some independent voices working on the front line to demonstrate you facts, not fakes," a Russian official said.

  • Apr 28, 2022 05:22 AM IST

    Russian forces claim control over Kherson: Report

    Russian forces used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse a pro-Ukraine rally in the occupied city of Kherson on Wednesday, Ukraine's Prosecutor General said, as Moscow tightened its grip over the southern region, Reuters reported.

