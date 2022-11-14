March vs November: Map shows Ukraine has reclaimed 50% territory from Russia

Russian president Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine that began in February has been ongoing for over eight months as Moscow's momentum seems to be dwindling, according to new maps. Last week, Russia retreated from the key city of Kherson, the largest urban center conquered by Vladimir Putin's forces since the Kremlin launched the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

ABC News foreign correspondent James Longman shared two maps on Twitter comparing the situation in Ukraine in March versus November. The maps show that Ukraine has regained 50 percent of its territory back.

James Longman tweeted the maps saying, "This is why Ukraine thinks total military victory is possible. For them, negotiating means giving Putin territory. But they've already won back 50% of what he took at the start of the war."

As Ukraine regained control of Kherson, the Ukrainian flag was raised in the city center by troops. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited Kherson where he accused Russian forces of committing war crimes before they fled last week.

"We are moving forward," Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to Ukrainian troops, thanking NATO and other allies for their continuing support in the war against Russia.

“We are ready for peace, peace for all our country,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

