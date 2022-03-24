Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow used phosphorus bombs in Luhansk, alleges governor

Four people were killed in Russian overnight shelling in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region, the Kyiv Independent reported. According to the local governor Serhiy Haidai, the Russian forces attacked towns in Luhansk Oblast using missiles and phosphorus bombs.

"The Russians are struggling. They can't advance. That's why they have started to use heavy weapons," the governor said.The Russian forces have been accused of using phosphorus bombs to target civilian areas. Earlier this month, a cop in Donbas region had accused Putin's forces of using phosphorus munition to attack civilians.

As the war completes one month with no sign of peace, the international community is concerned over what they accuse Russia of using chemical and biological weapons on Ukraine.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Russia of far-reaching consequences if it used chemical and biological weapons.

“Any use of chemical weapons would fundamentally change the nature of the conflict, it would be a blatant violation of international law and it will have widespread and severe consequences,” Stoltenberg told reporters.Read- From Kalibr missiles to Smerch rocket launchers, what weapons Russia is using. See full list

The NATO chief said that the risk of contamination would mean a catastrophe for the people of Ukraine. "The risk is also that we can see the spread of the chemical agents in NATO territory.”

The Ukrainian cities continue to face intermittent Russian assault even as the NATO leaders huddle in Belgian capital Brussels amid Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's calls for an effective and unrestricted support.

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in English during an emotional video address recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin issued a fresh subtle warning. Senior Russian official Dmitry Rogozin said in televised remarks that “within minutes at any distance,” the country’s nuclear arsenal would help deter the West from intervening in Ukraine. He then named several types of nuclear weapons Moscow is considering using in the conflict.(With agencies inputs)

