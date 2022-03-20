Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war: NATO member Slovakia starts deploying Patriot air defence system
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: NATO member Slovakia starts deploying Patriot air defence system

Russia has warned against any shipments of advanced air defences to Ukraine and has warned it may target Western arms supplies.
The Patriot system will be part of a new NATO battlegroup in Slovakia, which neighbours Ukraine.(AP)
The Patriot system will be part of a new NATO battlegroup in Slovakia, which neighbours Ukraine.(AP)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The Patriot air defence system has started arriving in Slovakia from NATO partner countries and the deployment will continue in the coming days, Slovakia's defence minister said on Sunday.

The system will be operated by German and Dutch troops and will initially be deployed at the Sliac airport in central Slovakia to help reinforce the defence of NATO's eastern flank.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has prompted the alliance to bolster its defences.

The Patriot system will be part of a new NATO battlegroup in Slovakia, which neighbours Ukraine.

"I am happy to confirm that the first units in charge of deploying the Patriot air defence system are gradually arriving to Slovakia," Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad said on Facebook.

Nad said the Patriot system will be a complement and not a replacement of the Soviet-era S-300 system that Slovakia operates.

"Temporarily, the system will be deployed at the Sliac air force base, further deployment areas are being consulted ... so that the security umbrella covers the largest possible part of Slovak territory," Nad said.

The minister said last week that Slovakia is willing to give the S-300 to Ukraine if and when it gets a proper replacement.

He reiterated on Sunday that Slovakia was looking for its own replacement of S-300 due to its age, capabilities and dependence on Russia.

Russia has warned against any shipments of advanced air defences to Ukraine and has warned it may target Western arms supplies.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine + 1 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out