This is Russia's replacement for McDonald's: The ‘Big Hit’

Starved of Big Macs since McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain's successor - the "Big Hit". Russian fast food chain Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", announced the Big Hit, complete with a new signature sauce, would be available from February - with a similar product to the McDonald's Happy Meal also set to feature on menus.

Read more: Russia jailing, beating its own soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine: Report

McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.

Vkusno & tochka CEO Oleg Paroev said the company had overcome supply chain issues and was growing its share in a market traditionally dominated by foreign chains.

There are restrictions on the colours and products that Vkusno & tochka can use and the company can no longer serve Big Macs, nor use the McDonald's-style sauce, Oleg Paroev explained, as per Sky News.

Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’

"(The Big Hit) has its own sauce and a slightly different composition, a different layout of ingredients, but in terms of quality and taste it is very good," Oleg Paroev said.

“We hope Russian consumers will appreciate the Big Hit and that it will become as much of a symbol of Vkusno & tochka as the Big Mac is a symbol of McDonald's,” he added.

Since acquiring Russia's McDonald's restaurants, Alexander Govor has snapped up Finnish packaging company Huhtamaki's Russian business and a logistics firm, set to be renamed "Logistics & that's it".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON