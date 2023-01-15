Russia may change this rule on military service: Its impact on Ukraine war

A Russian lawmaker suggested that Moscow may raise the age range for compulsory military service for its citizens. The decision on the change may take place as early as this spring. This comes as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has continued for almost one year. Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: Keep us in loop, World Health Organisation tells China on Covid outbreak

Chairman of the Russian parliament's defence committee, Andrei Kartapolov said that the age range may be changed from 18-27 years to 21-30 years. The comments were made in an interview with Russia's official parliamentary newspaper during which the official said that the change may be brought into force this spring but only after the provision of a one-to-three-year "transition period".

This would mean that more Russians will be eligible to be called up for military service as Moscow faces major shortages owing to heavy losses in Ukraine. The military of Russia is a mix of contracted soldiers and conscripts.

Read more: 5 Indians among 72 aboard Nepal plane that crashed; 40 bodies recovered| Top 10

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, Russian defence minister said that Moscow plans to increase the total number of combat personnel to 1.5 million from 1.15 million while Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian president Vladimir Putin "conceptually supported" raising the conscription age. Although, exact details have not been worked out yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail