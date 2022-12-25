Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia ready to negotiate but Ukraine…: Vladimir Putin on talks

world news
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 03:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that Moscow is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the conflict in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

"I believe that we are acting in the right direction, we are defending our national interests, the interests of our citizens, our people. And we have no other choice but to protect our citizens," Vladimir Putin told state television in an interview, as per Reuters.

“We are ready to negotiate with everyone involved about acceptable solutions, but that is up to them - we are not the ones refusing to negotiate, they are,” the Russian president said.

Mallika Soni

