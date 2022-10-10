Pics: Kyiv hit by missiles as several Ukraine cities come under Russian attack

Several blasts hit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as well as other cities across the country including Odesa, Dnipro and Lviv on Monday, Reuters reported.

Russia-Ukraine War: People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP)

At least 10 explosions were reported in Kyiv making the attack the most intense barrage on the city since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine.

The strikes came after Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukraine’s secret services for an attack on a key bridge link to Crimea.

Russia-Ukraine War: A burnt car is seen after a Russian military strike, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

“The capital is under attack from Russian terrorists!” Ukraine mayor Klitschko said earlier on Facebook.

“The air alert, and therefore the threat, continues. I appeal to all residents of the capital: stay in shelters during the alarm. If there is no urgent need, it is better not to go to the city today.”

Russia-Ukraine War: Police inspect the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, (AP)

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Heraschenko said on Telegram that five civilians died and 12 were injured in Kyiv, Bloomberg reported.

