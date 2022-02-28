Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian offensive has slowed - Ukraine military chief

The pace of the Russian offensive against Ukraine has slowed, military officials told AFP Monday, hours before the two sides are due to sit down at peace talks hosted by Belarus. The United Kingdom's defence ministry confirmed this in a report by Reuters as well, saying that Russia's advance on capital Kyiv had been delayed by logistical problems and dogged resistance from Ukrainian military.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Russian occupiers have reduced the pace of the offensive but are still trying to develop success in some areas," the general staff of the armed forces said.

However, the US has cautioned that the far stronger Russian forces inevitably will learn and adapt their tactics to counter Ukrainian resistance.

Russia has already claimed air superiority and defence ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said 'all civilians (in Kyiv) can freely leave along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe', in ominous remarks.

Full Coverage: Russia-Ukraine war

The UK defence ministry said: "The bulk of [President Vladimir] Putin's ground forces remain more than 30km to the north of Kyiv their advance having been slowed by Ukrainian forces defending Hostomel airfield, a key Russian objective for day one of the conflict."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russian forces have, however, taken two towns in the Zaporizhzhya region in southeast Ukraine, as well the area around a nearby nuclear plant; its operations are unaffected so far, Reuters reported.

Heavy fighting continues around Chernihiv in northern Ukraine and Kharkiv in the northeast, the Ukraine's defence ministry has said. These cities are under Ukrainian control at this time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The military assault on Russia is in its fifth day today, with fighting in the streets of major cities, including capital Kyiv, and distressing visuals of citizens fleeing conflict widely shared online.

Putin has put Russian nuclear forces on alert in a move that has only increased global tension. The Russian president claimed 'aggressive statements' towards Russia had prompted his move. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg called Russia's move 'dangerous rhetoric'.

Nuclear weapons are the frightening elephant in the room as Russia's invasion of Ukraine rumbles on; last week NATO warned Russia that it too had nukes. The US and Russia alone have well over 10,000 nuclear warheads between them.

WATCH: 'Lost' Russian soldiers ask for directions, Ukrainians surround tank

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Russia and Ukraine officials are scheduled to sit down for talks in the Belarussian city of Gomel today; a Russian delegation has already arrived and is awaiting its Ukrainian counterpart.

A top US intelligence officer has warned that Belarus, a Russian ally that has so far served as a staging ground for Putin's invasion of Ukraine, may take active part in the conflict by sending troops of its own as well.

With input from AFP, Reuters

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Chandrashekar Srinivasan Chandrashekar Srinivasan is a Senior Editor at Hindustan Times. A journalist with 11+ years across print and digital media, he also has degrees in Sociology and Economics. He has worked in the political, business, sports, and entertainment news spaces, but is happiest just watching football....view detail