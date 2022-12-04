Russian official wanted to use dogs as suicide bombers in Ukraine: Report

To treat the homeless animal problem in Russia, Viktor Makarov, deputy for the communist party in Oryol, suggested using homeless dogs as suicide bombers to "blow up tanks" in Ukraine, Newsweek reported quoting the Orel Times.

The option was mentioned at a recent session of the legislative assembly where Viktor Makarov previously suggested that the dogs be sent to China. Viktor Makarov's comments caught the attention of Kevin Rothrock, the managing editor at Meduza.

"A Communist deputy in Russia's Oryol region wants to train stray dogs to run at Ukrainian tanks as suicide bombers," Kevin Rothrock tweeted.

However, neither of Viktor Makarov's suggestions appealed to his colleagues. Oleg Koshelev, deputy speaker of the regional parliament, asked about the chances of sterilized dogs not biting people. Meanwhile, Deputy Andrei Frolov also asked about the financial cost of the proposal.

This comes as a report from the Institute of the Study of War (ISW) suggested that Russia is attempting to capitalize on the West's desire to negotiate.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin held an hour-long telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on December 2 in which Putin falsely stated that Western financial and military aid to Ukraine creates a situation in which the Ukrainian government outright rejects talks between Moscow and Kyiv and called upon Scholz to reconsider Germany's approach regarding developments in Ukraine," the US based think tank said.

