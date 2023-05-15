Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Russia launches fresh strike on east Ukraine, 4 killed

Russia launches fresh strike on east Ukraine, 4 killed

Reuters |
May 15, 2023 03:26 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning, hitting a hospital, Donetsk regional governor said.

Four people were killed in a Russian missile attack that hit a hospital in the eastern city of Avdiivka on Monday, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia-Ukraine war: The Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning. (AP)

Read here: Russia's ‘enticing’ up to 8 times average salary to recruits for Ukraine: Report

"The Russians attacked the city with missiles this morning, they hit a hospital," the official wrote on Telegram.

He posted photographs of a heavily damaged three-storey brick building that was missing a chunk of its side and had spewed rubble and debris onto the ground.

He called on residents of the small city in the industrial Donbas region to evacuate as fast as possible.

"Every new day spent in the Donetsk region increases the risk of becoming a victim of Russian aggression," he said.

Read here: Ukraine, West can make Russia's defeat 'irreversible' this year: Zelensky

Avdiivka was one of the main targets of a Russian winter offensive which was intended to reinvigorate Moscow's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, but made only small territorial advances in the east.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
hospital russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP