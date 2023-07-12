Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UK to provide $65 million support package to Ukraine amid war

Reuters |
Jul 12, 2023 03:27 AM IST

Under the new tranche of support, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition.

The British government said on Tuesday it will provide a 50 million pounds ($64.65 million) support package for equipment repair and establishment of a military rehabilitation centre in Ukraine.

Britain's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak along with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky.(via Reuters)

Under the new tranche of support, which will be discussed at this week's NATO summit, the UK and G7 members will provide thousands of additional rounds of Challenger 2 ammunition and more than 70 combat and logistics vehicles.

