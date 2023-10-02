Vladimir Putin 'wrong' if he thinks he can outlast West on Ukraine: White House

The White House on Monday rejected claims by the Kremlin that Western fatigue on aid for Ukraine would grow after a deal to avoid a US government shutdown left out funds for Kyiv.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen. (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"If Putin thinks he can outlast us he's wrong," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that there was a large Western coalition supporting Ukraine against Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON