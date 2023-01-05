Watch: Hair-raising moment as reporter ducks for cover amid Russian strikes

As Russian missiles struck Ukraine, a French journalist who was reporting live at the time was seen diving for cover in a video widely share on social media. The airstrike took place just a few hundred metres behind him and caught him off-guard.

The video was shared by Anastasia Magazova, a journalist covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The clip showed French TV reporter Paul Gasnier who was live when a Russian missile struck a hotel and ice rink about 200 metres behind him. The incident took place in Druzhkivka in Donetsk province.

“Oh God, the moment of russian strike on #Kramatorsk this night was captured live on the French TV. I hope the colleagues are ok,” Anastasia Magazova tweeted alongside the clip.

In the video, the host of the show Yann Barthes was asking Paul Gasnier a question when the missile struck, according to the Metro. The reported instantly ducked for cover while a huge blast went off in the background.

