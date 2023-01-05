Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Watch: Hair-raising moment as reporter ducks for cover amid Russian strikes

Watch: Hair-raising moment as reporter ducks for cover amid Russian strikes

world news
Published on Jan 05, 2023 03:27 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The incident took place in Druzhkivka in Donetsk province.

Russia-Ukraine War: The incident was captured on live television.
ByMallika Soni

As Russian missiles struck Ukraine, a French journalist who was reporting live at the time was seen diving for cover in a video widely share on social media. The airstrike took place just a few hundred metres behind him and caught him off-guard.

Read more: Joe Biden's tense exchange with reporter on attending Pope Benedict's funeral

The video was shared by Anastasia Magazova, a journalist covering Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The clip showed French TV reporter Paul Gasnier who was live when a Russian missile struck a hotel and ice rink about 200 metres behind him. The incident took place in Druzhkivka in Donetsk province.

“Oh God, the moment of russian strike on #Kramatorsk this night was captured live on the French TV. I hope the colleagues are ok,” Anastasia Magazova tweeted alongside the clip.

In the video, the host of the show Yann Barthes was asking Paul Gasnier a question when the missile struck, according to the Metro. The reported instantly ducked for cover while a huge blast went off in the background.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP