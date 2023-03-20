Xi Jinping lands in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

Xi will present China as a global peacemaker intent on brokering an end to the Ukraine war.(Twitter)

"On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's capital Moscow by a special plane," state broadcaster CCTV said.