Xi Jinping lands in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war

AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Mar 20, 2023 03:55 PM IST

Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin meet: On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow by a special plane, state media reported.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.

Xi will present China as a global peacemaker intent on brokering an end to the Ukraine war.(Twitter)

"On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's capital Moscow by a special plane," state broadcaster CCTV said.

