Xi Jinping lands in Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine war
AFP | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta
Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin meet: On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow by a special plane, state media reported.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, state media reported.
"On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia's capital Moscow by a special plane," state broadcaster CCTV said.
