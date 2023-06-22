Eight Danes rescued as sailboat capsizes in Pacific after colliding with whale
Reuters
The crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone.
Eight Danes were rescued on Wednesday after their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean following a collision with a whale, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.
After abandoning the sailboat, the crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone, triggering a search and rescue mission by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.
They were later found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship which is now headed for Tahiti, the Danish Armed Forces said.
