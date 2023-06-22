Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Eight Danes rescued as sailboat capsizes in Pacific after colliding with whale

Eight Danes rescued as sailboat capsizes in Pacific after colliding with whale

Reuters |
Jun 22, 2023 06:39 PM IST

The crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone.

Eight Danes were rescued on Wednesday after their sailboat capsized in the Pacific Ocean following a collision with a whale, the Danish Armed Forces said in a statement.

Danish forces said the crew was found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship.(AP/Representative)

After abandoning the sailboat, the crew took refuge on a raft and called for help via a satellite phone, triggering a search and rescue mission by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

They were later found by a fishing vessel and eventually transferred to a container ship which is now headed for Tahiti, the Danish Armed Forces said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
pacific ocean
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP