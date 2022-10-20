‘No one more deserving’: EU confers Sakharov Prize to Ukraine's ‘brave people’

The European Parliament awarded its top human rights prize to the people of Ukraine on Wednesday amid Russia's ongoing invasion which started in February.

"This award is for those Ukrainians fighting on the ground, for those who have been forced to flee, for those who have lost relatives and friends, for all those who stand up and fight for who and what they believe in," European Parliament president Roberta Metsola said.

"No one is more deserving," Roberta Metsola added.

Other nominees this year included Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and Colombia's “Truth Commission”, DW reported.

However, it is unclear whether Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky will accept the prize on behalf of his country during a ceremony scheduled in December this year.

The Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought is named after the late Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov and has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and freedoms.

The prize comes with a cash prize of €50,000. Last year, the award was given to Russian dissident and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

