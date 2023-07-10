Sam Smith shocks fans with ‘satanic’ and ‘vulgur’ performance at Mad Cool fest in Madrid, faces backlash

Sam Smith has constantly been critiqued for his abrupt and poor performance routines, with no consequences so far. Now he has yet again managed to make it to the headlines by showcasing a vulgar, satanic, and excessively sexualized performance at the Mad Cool festival at Vilaverde Alto, Madrid.

In 2017, singer Sam Smith said they feel “just as much a woman as I am a man”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He has faced major backlash for this performance considering he showcased this act to a crowd that potentially had minors involved at the festival. The audience and users have come out to say the act promoted and showcased nothing but "satanic" and "vulgar acts."

He started his set by saying, "Welcome to my gay cabaret." Sam Smith came out to the public as gay in May 2014. The fans were just as thrilled and supportive about his decision and what he wished to make of himself in the early days of coming out of the closet.

Things went downhill for the "I'm Not the Only One" singer when he started to put forward music videos that were sexually explicit and vulgar in content with no restrictions online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The only question remained in the minds of the audience at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid last Friday: "Was this sexualized fetish performance by Sam ‘Satan’ Smith appropriate for children?

The rules of the show, knowing very well the acts and show lineups put together, were "Admission is free for children from the age of 0 to 8 years old." Sam Smith showed up to his set in an ornate corset and fishnet sticks on stage at the event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Should such acts be disclosed or banned for good, or is it something that could be taken control of just by having restrictions on the same? Both seem likely for the enraged users who have called this act "Nasty", "pervasive, vulgar," and all sorts of slurs to the English singer-songwriter.