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Samsung family clears record $8 billion inheritance tax in South Korea's biggest-ever case

The settlement is the largest in South Korea’s history and was paid over five years in installments.

Updated on: May 05, 2026 02:54 pm IST
Edited by Aditi Anand
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The founding family of electronics giant Samsung has fully settled a historic inheritance tax bill of about ₩12 trillion (around $8 billion), the largest in South Korea’s history, linked to the estate of late chairman Lee Kun-hee.

Samsung chairman Lee -Jae yong with PM Modi and South Korea's President Lee(X)

Lee Kun-hee, who passed away in October 2020, left behind assets worth roughly ₩26 trillion, including company shares, real estate, and an extensive art collection. Over the past five years, the tax was paid in installments by family members including Lee Jae-yong, Hong Ra-hee, Lee Boo-jin, and Lee Seo-hyun.

At the time, the family described paying taxes as a civic duty. South Korea’s inheritance tax rate stands at 50 per cent, among the highest globally. The final payment was confirmed this week, with Samsung noting that the total tax equals about 1.5 times the country’s inheritance tax revenue for 2024, according to a BBC report.

The settlement was closely watched because of concerns it could affect the family’s control over Samsung, the country’s largest chaebol. The group itself, Samsung, is not a single company but a sprawling conglomerate that spans multiple industries including electronics, construction, insurance, and shipbuilding. Its most important arm is Samsung Electronics, which produces smartphones, televisions, and advanced semiconductor chips that power global AI and computing systems.

(with inputs from BBC)

 
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