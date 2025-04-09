Samsung One UI 7 update schedule: When will your device get an upgrade?

Samsung One UI 7 was locked and loaded on the tech giant's flagship devices on April 7 with initial rollouts in South Korea. The Galaxy S24 series and the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 were the first to receive the update. For users in the United States, the One UI 7 update will commence on April 10 for the same initial set of flagship devices. A smartphone repair technician works on a Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 in Saint-Sebastien-sur-Loire(REUTERS)

Get Ready for the Upgrade

In April, the Galaxy S24 series and the Galaxy S23 series are among the first to receive the update. For foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Fold 6/Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5 are slated for this month itself. The premium Galaxy Tab S10 and Tab S9 series are also expected to be updated this month.

Subsequent months will see the update extend to older flagships, mid-range devices, and budget options. The A, M, and F series will get the update from May to June and the more affordable Tablets will get the updates in June. The entire rollout will end by the first week of July.

Key Features Coming to Your Galaxy

According to GSMArena’s website, One UI 7 introduces a range of new features, with a notable emphasis on AI. Galaxy AI features aim to improve productivity and creativity. The user interface has undergone a redesign, featuring a simplified home screen and revamped widgets and lock screen. A new feature, the ‘Now Bar’, located on the lock screen, provides real-time updates and quick access to frequently used applications. The Camera application has been reorganized, and Google’s Gemini integration has been enhanced.

How to Install One UI 7

Users can check for the availability of the One UI 7 update by navigating to the Settings application, selecting Software Update, and then Download and Install. It is recommended that the device has sufficient battery charge and is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network prior to initiating the process.

The precise timing of the update for individual devices may vary based on factors such as the device model and geographical region. Users are advised to periodically check their device settings for update availability to benefit from the new AI-driven features and redesigned user interface.