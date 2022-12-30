Iranian chess player ‘moving to Spain’ after competing without hijab: Report

One of Iran’s top-ranked female chess players is planning to settle in Spain after photographs emerged of her taking part in an international tournament without a hijab, a report said. Sara Khadem, who is ranked 804 in the world, is not planning to return to Iran after the tournament, Guardian reported quoting Spanish newspaper El País.

Sara Khadem and her husband- film director Ardeshir Ahmadi- will move to Spain along with the couple’s young child, the report said. However, it remains unclear whether the family had already obtained residency. The newspaper reported that they own a flat in the country.

Sara Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, made headlines around the world when she appeared to play for a second day at the Fide World Rapid and Blitz Chess championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, without a hijab.

The player has become the latest in a string of sportswomen who defied Iran’s strict dress code for women amid anti-hijab protests which erupted in September.

The demonstrations have gripped Iran and continued for more than 100 days after Mahsa Amini, died in the custody of the country's morality police after being arrested for not complying with the country’s hijab rules.

In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a hijab but she later apologised and insisted that her hijab had accidentally slipped off.

Iranian archer Parmida Ghasemi also appeared without a hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran. Several national sports teams have also refrained from singing the national anthem, notably before Iran’s opening match at the FIFA World Cup.

