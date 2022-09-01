Satyajit Ray’s Agantuk to be showcased at Toronto film festival
Part of the Cinametheque section, Agantuk will be screened as part of the 2022 edition of the 11-day Toronto International Film Festival, which commences on September 8
TORONTO: Less than a month after staging a retrospective of the legendary Indian filmmaker’s work, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be showcasing Satyajit Ray’s final feature, Agantuk or The Stranger, at its main event.
Part of the Cinametheque section, Agantuk will be screened as part of the 2022 edition of the 11-day festival, which commences on September 8. The screening will also mark the world premiere of a 4K or high-quality digital restoration of the original movie, which was originally released in 1991. This version comes to TIFF courtesy the National Film Development Corporation of India and the National Film Archive of India.
“Agantuk is an important film in Ray’s oeuvre and one he was quite proud of. We hope it will appeal to audiences less familiar with Ray’s body of work and also be a treat for the many TIFF audiences who came out to enjoy the recent series,” Jessica Smith, Manager, TIFF Cinematheque, told the Hindustan Times via email.
The recent showcase, Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy, was featured in August and consisted of ten films, including four by Ray. It opened with Charulata, released in 1964. That was “timed to commemorate India’s 75th anniversary of Independence”, Smith said and this restoration wasn’t available for that film series.
Five classics are being featured at the TIFF Cinematheque component of the festival, including Agantuk. Also listed are Mary Harron’s I Shot Andy Warhol, Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom, Béla Tarr and Ágnes Hranitzky’s Werckmeister Harmonies and Guy Maddin’s Tales from the Gimli Hospital Redux.
Agantuk was described by TIFF as a “remarkably personal final film”.
“The final film by Satyajit Ray has been cited as the auteur’s most philosophical, intellectual, and personal. Ray enthusiasts would probably infer that the views of the protagonist are in fact Ray speaking his mind. Ray’s deep study of human behaviour is reflected most prominently here,” it noted.
Ray, who made is debut with Pather Panchali in 1955, passed away in Kolkata in 1992, less than a month after receiving an Honorary Academy Award.
-
Portugal's health minister quits after emergency services closures
Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido resigned on Tuesday following widespread criticism of her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetric services, forcing risky transfers of pregnant women between hospitals. The Health Ministry said in a statement Temido had decided to step down because she "realised that she no longer had the conditions to remain in office".
-
Rishi Sunak thanks family for support as he closes campaign at hustings event
The event saw both finalists set out their vision on tackling the cost-of-living crisis, fighting crime, taxation and immigration reforms and foreign policy priorities one last time in an attempt to convince any remaining undecided Tory members yet to vote before the poll closes on Friday evening. It was followed by a question-and-answer round during which they fielded questions from among the nearly 6,000-strong audience of voters and political enthusiasts.
-
Global monkeypox cases breach 50,000 mark: WHO
15 virology labs designated for surveillance of the virus "These signs confirm what we have said consistently since the beginning: that with the right measures, this is an outbreak that can be stopped." A surge in monkeypox infections has been reported since early May among men who have sex with men, outside the African countries where it has long been endemic.
-
IS to release video of top Taliban cleric's assassination, aims to win Salafis
Islamic State - Khorasan Province (ISKP) will soon release a propaganda video of assassination of senior Afghani cleric Rahimullah Haqqani who died in a suicide blast last month, the group's media wing Al Azaim Foundation said. The Islamic State affiliate may use the video to win the Salafist support and undermine the Taliban's government in Afghanistan. Rahimullah Haqqani, known for his fiery speeches against Da'esh, had survived at least two previous assassination attempts.
-
UN report accuses China of serious human rights violations in Xinjiang
China has committed “serious human rights violations” which many constitute “crimes against humanity”, on Muslim minorities in remote Xinjiang, the outgoing UN human rights commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, has said in a long-awaited report, dramatically released before her last day in office ended on August 31. These violations – including rape, forced sterilisations and disappearances -- were committed by China in the context of the government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-extremism strategies, the 48-page report said.
