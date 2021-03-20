Home / World News / Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report
world news

Saudi Arabia prohibits men from marrying women from Pak, 3 other nations: Report

Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.
ANI, Riyadh
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.(Mohd Zakir/HT Photo/Representative Image)

Saudi Arabia has prohibited its men from marrying women from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Chad and Myanmar, Dawn reported citing a report in Saudi media.

According to unofficial figures, there are about 500,000 women from these four countries currently residing in the kingdom.

Saudi men wishing to marry foreigners now face tougher regulations, says a report in Makkah daily quoting Makkah Police Director Major General Assaf Al-Qurashi.

The move is aimed at discouraging Saudi men from marrying foreigners and additional formalities have been placed before issuing permission for marriage with foreigners, the Dawn reported.

Those wanting to marry foreign women should first obtain the consent of the government and submit marriage applications through official channels, Qurashi was quoted as saying.

Qurashi said divorced men would not be allowed to apply within six months of their divorce.

The official said applicants should be over 25 and attach identification documents signed by the local district mayor as well as all other identity papers, including a copy of his family card.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fallout from riot, coronavirus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

Erdogan ousts Central-Bank head, installs interest-rate ally

Discussed India's planned purchase of Russian air defence systems, says Austin

Twitter plans to review its policies for world leaders

"If the applicant is already married, he should attach a report from a hospital proving that his wife is either disabled, suffering from a chronic disease or is sterile," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP