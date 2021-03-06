Home / World News / Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday , says report
world news

Saudi Arabia to lift most coronavirus-related curbs on Sunday , says report

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings, state news agency SPA said on Saturday.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Germany, Turkey, Israel, Switzerland and Saudi Arabia have barred flights from South Africa to reduce the spread of the new mutation of the coronavirus.(Reuters | Representational image)

Saudi Arabia will end most coronavirus-related restrictions on Sunday, including resuming indoor dining, reopening cinemas and resuming entertainment activities and events, the state news agency SPA said on Saturday.

Some activities will remain banned, including weddings and corporate meetings. Social gatherings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 20 people, SPA said, citing an interior ministry source.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP