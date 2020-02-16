31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN

world

Air strikes by a Riyadh-led military coalition fighting in Yemen killed 31 civilians on Saturday, the United Nations said, after a Saudi fighter jet crashed.

“Preliminary field reports indicate that on 15 February as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area... in Al-Jawf governorate,” said a statement from the office of the United Nations resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.