e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN

31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN

Preliminary field reports indicate that on 15 February as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area, United Nations said.

world Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:27 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dubai
Smoke billows from a Saudi-led airstrike Yemen.
Smoke billows from a Saudi-led airstrike Yemen. (AP File Photo/Representative Image)
         

Air strikes by a Riyadh-led military coalition fighting in Yemen killed 31 civilians on Saturday, the United Nations said, after a Saudi fighter jet crashed.

“Preliminary field reports indicate that on 15 February as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 others injured in strikes that hit Al-Hayjah area... in Al-Jawf governorate,” said a statement from the office of the United Nations resident coordinator and humanitarian coordinator for Yemen.

tags
top news
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
Arvind Kejriwal, 6 others to take oath today. A look at the AAP ministers
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
31 civilians killed in Saudi-led air strikes on Yemen: UN
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
After cities, China quarantines cash to control coronavirus outbreak
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
Two children dead after a visit to ‘exorcist’ in Bengal’s Malda
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
After daughter tests negative for coronavirus, father requests PM to deport her
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
Former ‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead at London home
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
‘Great, but...’: Vijay Mallya to RCB after IPL franchise releases new logo
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
Arvind Kejriwal swearing-in: From teachers to farmers, Sisodia lists invitees
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news