Saudi lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam

Collagen supplements: All you need to know about their uses, benefits, downside

Collagen is a protein that constitutes about 75% of the dry weight of skin and it is also present in bones, tendons, ligaments and connective tissue where collagen in the skin helps to keep the skin firm and provides it durability and resistance to withstand internal and external stresses. Collagen is a type of protein that helps you look youthful or to be specific, it’s a structural protein that makes up the structure or framework of your cells and tissues and also plays a major role in tissue repair, immune response, cellular communication and cellular migration - a process necessary for tissue maintenance and the list goes on.