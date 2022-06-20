Home / World News / Saudi lifts Covid-19 travel restrictions to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam
Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.
Published on Jun 20, 2022 04:06 PM IST
Reuters |

Saudi Arabia lifted coronavirus travel restrictions on Monday on its citizens travelling to Turkey, India, Ethiopia and Vietnam, state news agency SPA reported.

Earlier this month, the kingdom lifted measures imposed to prevent the spread of the virus, including a requirement to wears face masks indoors.

