Saudi lifts suspension of direct entry for travellers from 6 countries

Saudi Arabia will allow direct entry to travellers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India from December 1, lifting a requirement that they first spend two weeks outside the six countries, state news agency SPA said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing an interior ministry official, the agency said travellers would have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation after arriving, regardless of their Covid-19 vaccination status.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON