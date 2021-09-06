Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Sausage war’: UK set to extend Brexit grace period on N. Ireland meat checks
world news

‘Sausage war’: UK set to extend Brexit grace period on N. Ireland meat checks

Under the original Brexit deal struck with the EU by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the sale of chilled meats and fresh sausages into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK was going to be outlawed by the end of June. But, this was extended later to the end of September.
Bloomberg | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 09:08 PM IST
The UK and EU are locked in discussions to try to resolve the issue, with Britain's PM Boris Johnson’s government calling on the EU to rewrite a part of the Brexit deal that effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs area.

The UK and the European Union are set to extend the grace period during which certain food products can cross the border from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, people familiar with the matter said.

Under the original Brexit deal struck with the EU by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the sale of chilled meats and fresh sausages into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK was going to be outlawed by the end of June. This extra time was given to let companies adapt to Brexit, but instead led to a confrontation, dubbed "sausage war." The two sides defused tensions over the summer by extending the transition to the end of September. But now the new deadline is encroaching and there is still no resolution.

A fresh extension may be announced as soon as tomorrow, according to three people familiar with the matter, who requested anonymity discussing unannounced policy. They didn’t specify how long it would be for. Two officials said that while the EU hasn’t agreed to the postponement, the bloc wouldn’t start infringement proceedings, effectively nodding it through.

The UK and EU are locked in discussions to try to resolve the issue, with Johnson’s government calling on the EU to rewrite a part of the Brexit deal that effectively keeps Northern Ireland in the EU’s customs area and much of the single market and means cargo coming from mainland Britain needs to be checked before or on entry to ensure it meets EU standards.

Separately, two people familiar with the matter said that European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and UK Brexit Minister David Frost will hold a call later this week to try to make progress on a solution.

Topics
brexit great britain northern ireland uk pm boris johnson european union
