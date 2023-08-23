Scientists reveal why Neptune’s clouds have vanished

Space science enthusiasts have been intrigued by the disapperance of Neptune's clouds, in recent years. Scientists finally have an explanation for why the phenomenon happens with Neptune. Planet Neptune (Instagram/@nasahubble)

According to a report by CNN, Neptune's clouds largely vanished four years ago and today, only a patch can be seen near the planet's south pole.

To find answers to the question, scientists analysed three decades' worth of data captured by three space telescopes. After analysing the decades of Neptune observations, scientists feel the planet's clouds are affected by the solar cycle.

As per scientists, solar cycle causes shift in the abundance of the Neptune's clouds. Senior study author Imke de Pater, professor emeritus of astronomy at the University of California, Berkeley, explained the reasons in a news release.

“These remarkable data give us the strongest evidence yet that Neptune’s cloud cover correlates with the Sun’s cycle,” said Imke.

“Our findings support the theory that the Sun’s (ultraviolet) rays, when strong enough, may be triggering a photochemical reaction that produces Neptune’s clouds,” added Imke.

Scientists say that during the solar cycle, the magnetic field of the sun gets affected. Every 11 years, the sun's magnetic field flips and when there is increased activity on the sun, more intense ultraviolet rays are released into the solar system.