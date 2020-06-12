Seattle mayor tells Donald Trump to ‘go back to your bunker’

world

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:12 IST

Seattle’s mayor told Donald Trump to “Go back to your bunker” Thursday, escalating a spat after the president threatened to intervene over a police-free autonomous zone protesters have set up in the western US city.

The reference to a “bunker” was a nod to reports Trump was rushed by Secret Service agents to a secure area in the White House as demonstrations against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd reached the president’s residence.

Trump sparked the spat when he threatened to intervene in the neighbourhood in Seattle dubbed “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, which was agreed upon by demonstrators and the city’s police department.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will,” Trump warned mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington state governor Jay Inslee -- both Democrats -- in a tweet late Wednesday, calling the protesters “domestic terrorists” who have taken over Seattle.

Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

“This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST,” he continued in another tweet.

Mayor Jenny Durkan replied, urging Trump to “make us all safe. Go back to your bunker”, with Inslee joining in the Twitter mockery of Trump.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020