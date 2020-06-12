e-paper
Home / World News / Seattle mayor tells Donald Trump to ‘go back to your bunker’

Seattle mayor tells Donald Trump to ‘go back to your bunker’

The reference to a “bunker” was a nod to reports Trump was rushed by Secret Service agents to a secure area in the White House as demonstrations against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd reached the president’s residence.

world Updated: Jun 12, 2020 13:12 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Seattle, United States
Trump sparked the spat when he threatened to intervene in the neighbourhood in Seattle dubbed “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, which was agreed upon by demonstrators and the city’s police department.
Trump sparked the spat when he threatened to intervene in the neighbourhood in Seattle dubbed "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone," or CHAZ, which was agreed upon by demonstrators and the city's police department.(Reuters)
         

Seattle’s mayor told Donald Trump to “Go back to your bunker” Thursday, escalating a spat after the president threatened to intervene over a police-free autonomous zone protesters have set up in the western US city.

The reference to a "bunker" was a nod to reports Trump was rushed by Secret Service agents to a secure area in the White House as demonstrations against racism and police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd reached the president's residence.

Trump sparked the spat when he threatened to intervene in the neighbourhood in Seattle dubbed “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ, which was agreed upon by demonstrators and the city’s police department.

“Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will,” Trump warned mayor Jenny Durkan and Washington state governor Jay Inslee -- both Democrats -- in a tweet late Wednesday, calling the protesters “domestic terrorists” who have taken over Seattle.

 

“This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST,” he continued in another tweet.

Mayor Jenny Durkan replied, urging Trump to “make us all safe. Go back to your bunker”, with Inslee joining in the Twitter mockery of Trump.

Covid-19 patients treated worse than animals, bodies found in garbage: SC
Lockdown not to be re-announced in Maharashtra, tweets CM Thackeray’s office
Live: Russia’s Covid-19 tally mounts to 511,423; 8,779 new cases reported
‘No coercive action against firms for not paying full salary during lockdown’: Supreme Court
China has fearful leadership, lacks openness like India or US: Nicholas Burns
In Covid-19 discussion, Rahul Gandhi says ‘understand my country’s DNA’
Azhar was eating; Sachin was bowling: How Harbhajan was spotted
Donald Trump warns against ‘falsely labeling’ decent Americans as racists
