Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Second black box of crashed Chinese plane found, could help find the cause
world news

Second black box of crashed Chinese plane found, could help find the cause

The other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was found on Wednesday, and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.
A search and rescuer worker wearing a protective suit holds an umbrella using a tool to conduct a search operation at the China Eastern flight crash site in Tengxian County on Saturday.(AP)
Published on Mar 27, 2022 09:15 AM IST
Reuters |

Recovery crews on Sunday found the second black box - the flight data recorder - from the wreckage of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet that crashed into a mountainside in southern China, state media reported.

Flight MU5735, with 132 people onboard, was en route from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou on the coast on Monday when it plummeted from cruising altitude at about the time when it should have started its landing descent.

There had been little hope of finding any survivors. In a late night news conference on Saturday, officials announced that all of the people onboard, including nine crew members, have been confirmed dead.

The crash was the deadliest air disaster in mainland China since 1994, when a China Northwest Airlines flight from Xian to Guangzhou crashed, killing all 160 people on board.

The cause of the China Eastern crash remains unknown.

The other black box - the cockpit voice recorder - was found on Wednesday, and has been sent to Beijing for examination by experts.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china plane crash
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP