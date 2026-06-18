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Second heatwave of 2026 grips France: Schools suspended, trains cancelled, Paris among cities on Orange alert

Cities, including Paris, were placed on orange alert, the second-highest, with authorities urging residents to be "very cautious" and drink lots of water.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 05:49 pm IST
AFP |
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A new heatwave swept across much of France on Thursday, with temperatures forecast to approach 40C later in the week, dozens of trains cancelled and classes suspended.

The sun rises by the Eiffel Tower and the Sacre Coeur Basilica ontop of the Montmartre hill in Paris. (Representative photo/AFP)

Although astronomical summer does not begin until Sunday, this is already France's second heatwave of 2026, following an unusually hot spell in May that shattered records across half the country.

A fourth of the country, including Paris, was placed on orange alert, the second-highest, with authorities urging residents to be "very cautious" and drink lots of water.

National weather agency Meteo-France said the heatwave was expected to last into next week, peaking on Sunday or Monday, when temperatures could reach up to 40C in several regions, including the French capital.

Also Read | The next heatwave will be won at night

Sunday's summer solstice, the longest day of the year, will reinforce the rise in temperatures with extended hours of sunshine.

Also Read | Addressing extreme urban heat in Indian cities

In Paris, swimming has been permitted since Wednesday, under lifeguard supervision, in the Canal Saint-Martin in the east of the city.

"Take advantage of it, and stay safe in the heat," mayor Emmanuel Gregoire said on X, posting photos of swimmers.

Scientists warn that heatwaves in Europe are becoming more frequent as a result of climate change.

France is experiencing "heatwaves that are increasingly frequent, more widespread and more intense -- a clear sign of climate change," said Matthieu Sorel, a climatologist at Meteo-France.

 
france climate change heatwave climate
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