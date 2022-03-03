Second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to begin tonight: Report
The first round of Russia-Ukraine talks took place in Belarus on Monday
Published on Mar 03, 2022 05:41 PM IST
The second round of ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine will begin in a couple of hours, news agency Reuters reports quoting Ukrainian president's advisor. The Ukrainian presidential adviser says its delegation is headed to talks with Russia by helicopter.The first round of Ukraine-Russia talks took place in the border town of Gomel on Monday in Belarus.
Topics
{{name}}
{{#premiumStory}}{{/items}}