‘Sent him his house's picture’: Trump boasts off 'threatening' Taliban leader

Former US President Donald Trump claimed that during his negotiations with the Taliban he threatened to "obliterate" the co-founder of the group. Donald Trump said that he warned the Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar and sent him a satellite image of his home as a warning amid talks with the Taliban.

"I sent him a picture of his house," the former US President said adding, “He said, 'But why do you send me a picture of my house?' I said, 'You'll have to figure that one out.”

"I said, 'If you do anything - from that point on we didn't loose one soldier - we're going to hit you harder than any country has ever been hit.' He said, 'I understand, your Excellency,'" Donald Trump claimed.

Asserting his earlier stance, Donald Trump said that he wanted US to withdraw from Afghanistan and reduced the country's presence "down to a very few soldiers".

"We would have had a very similar schedule, but I would have taken the military out last," he said.

Accusing US President Joe Biden, Donald Trump said, “We lost 13 soldiers, and we also had a large number of soldiers horribly wounded - no legs, no arms, their face blown to smithereens.”

