Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through

BEIJING: China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing’s expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region.

A meeting of Pacific foreign ministers and Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, in the Fijian capital, Suva, the first such meeting, failed to reach an agreement with Wang later telling his counterparts not to be “too anxious” about his country’s aims.

“China’s plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia’s ABC News reported.

Beijing has stepped up its diplomatic push in the remote region where regional power Australia and the US are elbowing to retain their influence.

China has said its cooperation with the islands is not aimed at any third country.

In a written speech delivered at the meeting Wang hosted on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China will always be a good friend, brother and partner to Pacific Island nations no matter how the international situation changes.

“No matter how the international landscape may evolve, China will always be a good friend that shares the same ideal and follows the same path, a good brother going through thick and thin as well as a good partner forging ahead side by side of Pacific island countries,” Xi said in the statement, released by the Chinese government.

China, Xi said, will stay committed to equality of all countries “regardless of size” and remains guided by principles of sincerity and good faith in developing friendly ties with island countries.

At the meeting in Suva, foreign minister Wang, said five areas of cooperation were agreed on by the participating countries but further discussions were needed for more consensus.

The five areas he listed, according to Reuters, included economic recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, and new centres for agriculture and disaster, but did not include security.

Ministers from Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands, Niue and Vanuatu besides Fiji took part in the meeting, many via video link.

“China will release its own position paper on our own positions and propositions and cooperation proposals with Pacific island countries, and going forward we will continue to have ongoing and in-depth discussions and consultations to shape more consensus on cooperation,” Wang said.

Wang is on an island-hopping of eight countries in the South Pacific in the backdrop of mounting international concerns about Beijing’s military and economic ambitions in the region.

Wang is visiting seven of the islands during his diplomatic trip including the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea in addition to Timor-Leste.

The prime ministers of three countries, the Cook Islands, Niue, and the Federated States of Micronesia took part in Monday’s meeting via video link.